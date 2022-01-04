Jeff Bezos shares New Year's Eve photos. Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez drops love note

Jeff Bezos hosted a disco-themed party on New Year's Eve. (Image credit: Instagram)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez welcomed 2022 with a "crazy disco party" aboard a luxury yacht at St Barts.

The billionaire took to Instagram later to share photos of the party which showed the 57-year-old Bezos in a bright printed shirt with heart-shaped sunglasses, while Sanchez opted for a sparkling black dress.

Sharing photos from the party on Instagram, Bezos urged his followers to "celebrate and grow". "We had so much fun last night celebrating with a crazy disco party with family, but the new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life. The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow," he said.

To which, Sanchez commented, "I love you, baby. For every reason and no reason."

jeff bezos’s transformation looks like a spider-man villain origin story pic.twitter.com/2JgCCd6oeo

— Sal Gentile (@salgentile) January 2, 2022

Bezos's new avatar, however, sparked off a host of memes. Instagram user Anish K Mitra had an interesting way to put it: "This is gonna get memed to death bro."



For being the richest man on earth, Jeff Bezos sure dresses like a guy who just lost his life savings in crypto pic.twitter.com/Sw2hffE8vF January 2, 2022





Jeff Bezos inches closer to becoming Pitbull pic.twitter.com/jY3QtXiLwK

— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 1, 2022



Jeff Bezos was looking like a Pitbull impersonator on New Year's Eve. pic.twitter.com/twh7gCEZFS — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 4, 2022

