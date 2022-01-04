MARKET NEWS

Jeff Bezos shares New Year's Eve photos. Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez drops love note

Jeff Bezos wore a bright printed shirt with heart-shaped sunglasses for the party, while his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez opted for a sparkling black dress. Twitter, however, could not get enough of Bezos's transformation and jumped into a meme fest.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
Jeff Bezos hosted a disco-themed party on New Year's Eve. (Image credit: Instagram)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez welcomed 2022 with a "crazy disco party" aboard a luxury yacht at St Barts.

The billionaire took to Instagram later to share photos of the party which showed the 57-year-old Bezos in a bright printed shirt with heart-shaped sunglasses, while Sanchez opted for a sparkling black dress.

Sharing photos from the party on Instagram, Bezos urged his followers to "celebrate and grow". "We had so much fun last night celebrating with a crazy disco party with family, but the new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life. The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow," he said.

To which, Sanchez commented, "I love you, baby. For every reason and no reason."

Read more: Jeff Bezos's friendly warning to Leonardo DiCaprio as viral video shows girlfriend, actor chatting

Bezos's new avatar, however, sparked off a host of memes. Instagram user Anish K Mitra had an interesting way to put it: "This is gonna get memed to death bro."






