Meet Jayanti Chauhan, Bisleri owner's daughter, who refused to run the Rs 7,000 crore business

Jayanti Chauhan, daughter of Bisleri International owner Ramesh Chauhan (Image credit: Bisleri.com)

Bisleri, one of India's oldest bottled mineral water companies, is likely to have a new owner soon as its chairman Ramesh Chauhan has announced his decision to sell the Rs 7,000 crore business.

On 24 November, the veteran industrialist revealed that he is scouting for a buyer for his packaged water business Bisleri International, and is in talks with several players, including Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

When asked about the reasons for the sale of Bisleri, the 82-year-old business leader said someone had to handle it since his daughter Jayanti is not interested in taking over it.

While Ramesh Chauhan did not reveal further details, here's what we know about Bisleri's vice-chairperson Jayanti Chauhan or JRC as she is popularly called.

1.) Jayanti Chauhan spent most of her childhood in Delhi, Bombay, and New York City.

2.) She has studied product development at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, Fashion Styling at the Istituto Marangoni Milano, and Fashion Styling and Photography at London College of Fashion.

3.) JRC embarked on her Bisleri journey at the age of 24, under the guidance of her father.

4.) She took charge of the Delhi office, where she started off at grass root level, and also took up the challenge of renovating the factory and bringing about automation of various processes.

5.) Jayanti Chauhan has also restructured departments such as HR, sales, and marketing, so as to build stronger teams.

6.) According to Bisleri's website, with extensive global exposure and cross-category experience, Jayanti Chauhan took charge of the Mumbai office in 2011.

7.) Jayanti Chauhan has been working on new product development, and has been aggressively involved in streamlining the operations for Bisleri Mineral Water, Vedica Natural Mineral Water from the Himalayas (the Luxury Segment), Fizzy Fruit Drinks and Bisleri Hand Purifier.

