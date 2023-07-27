Japanese man who bought over Rs 12 lakh dog costume goes outside, makes furry friends

The man identified only as Toco spent more than Rs 12 lakh on the life-like costume.

A dog lover in Japan who went viral for his desire to "become an animal" has finally stepped outdoor in his collie costume worth more than Rs 12 lakh.

The man identified only as Toco told his 30,000 YouTube subscribers, that he had been playing in his backyard in his costume, walking on four limbs and even performing tricks in exchange for fake dog food. It's only recently that ventured into the outside world to meet other people and animals for the first time.

In a couple of videos shared on his YouTube channel "I want to be an animal", Toco dressed as a dog is first seen being taken out for a walk on a leash, and is later seen sniffing at other dogs in a park before rolling around on the ground.

"I got to fulfill my dream of being a dog and walking outside," Toco wrote on YouTube.

Speaking about his costume, Toco explained why he chose to "become" a collie. “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on. My favorite are quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to go for a dog costume. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. That's why I chose collie, my favorite breed of dog.”

The dog-lover, however, intends to keep his identity a secret because he doesn't want to be judged by people he knows.

"I don't want my hobbies to be known," he had earlier told the media, "especially by the people I work with. They think it's weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can't show my real face."

