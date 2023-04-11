Meet Coco, a recovered alcoholic dog who got addicted to booze, thanks to owner

Coco is now out of danger and off all medication and alcohol. (Image: @WoodsideAnimalSanctuary/Facebook)

Coco, a two-year-old Labrador cross, was brought to Woodside Animal Rescue Trust in Plympton, Devon, in the UK, with another dog after their owner died. The other dog passed away due to fits, and Coco suffered from fits and showed signs of alcohol withdrawal. The staff at the rescue centre were shocked to see a dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal for the first time. Coco had become addicted to alcohol when his owner left out drinks before going to sleep.

The centre's veterinarian immediately administered emergency care to Coco, but he needed round-the-clock care and was under sedation for four weeks to avoid further fits. Coco's story is tragic and emphasizes the importance of care and caution in such situations. The Dunroamin Special Care Unit’s homely environment helped Coco recover physically, but he still appears to be very anxious at times.

Alcohol is toxic to dogs, and even a small amount can cause alcohol poisoning, especially in small puppies. It can be absorbed into a pet's body in as little as 30 minutes. Most cases of alcohol poisoning in canines result from the ingestion of alcoholic drinks left unattended or spilled. Ingestion of other types such as hand sanitiser and antifreeze can also be dangerous for pets.

The symptoms of alcohol poisoning in dogs are vomiting, disorientation, loss of bodily control, difficulty breathing, diarrhoea, and hypersalivation. Immediate medical attention is necessary, and recovery can take time as alcohol affects the brain of an animal first, followed by the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

Coco is not yet ready for adoption, and he will need more time to overcome his anxiety. However, with the help of the dedicated staff at the centre, he is on the path to a full recovery.

The animal centre wrote on Facebook: "We would like to introduce you to the newest member of Dunroamin Special Care Unit, a lovely boy called Coco. Coco has been with us for over a month, having required intensive care since arriving. His story is a tragic one and evidences how vital our special care unit is.”

"No one knows the specifics on how these dogs got into the situation with alcohol but we do know that without our care Coco would likely have not survived this heartbreaking ordeal,” they wrote.

The centre also updated that Coco is now out of danger and off all medication and is now starting to behave like a normal dog.