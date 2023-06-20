International Yoga Day 2023: History, significance and theme

Yoga has proven to be a powerful tool for promoting physical fitness. (Representational)

June 21st marks the annual celebration of International Yoga Day, a day dedicated to the ancient practice of yoga and its impact on the mind, body, and spirit. Since its inception in 2015, this global observance has gained immense popularity, uniting people from diverse backgrounds and cultures in a shared pursuit of holistic well-being.

History

The roots of yoga can be traced back over 5,000 years to ancient India. The word "yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit word "Yuj," meaning union or to join. It embodies the philosophy of harmonizing the mind, body, and spirit through physical postures, breath control, meditation, and ethical principles. Yoga has been a fundamental part of Indian culture for centuries, not only as a physical practice but also as a spiritual path towards self-realization.

The proposal for an International Yoga Day was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27th, 2014. He emphasized Yoga's potential to promote well-being and foster harmony among individuals and communities worldwide. The proposal garnered support, leading to the adoption of June 21st as International Yoga Day by the United Nations on December 11th, 2014.

Significance

June 21st holds a significant place in the yoga calendar as it is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Since its establishment, International Yoga Day has been celebrated with great enthusiasm in numerous countries across the globe. The day is marked by various events, including mass yoga sessions, meditation workshops, seminars, and cultural performances.

They aim to raise awareness about the numerous physical and mental health benefits of yoga and provide an opportunity for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to experience its transformative effects firsthand.

Yoga has proven to be a powerful tool for promoting physical fitness, flexibility, and strength. Regular practice enhances cardiovascular health, improves posture and balance, and increases overall body awareness. Moreover, yoga's emphasis on breath control and mindfulness cultivates mental clarity, reduces stress and anxiety, and promotes emotional well-being.

Theme

This year's theme for International Day of Yoga 2023 is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."