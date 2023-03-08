International Women's Day 2023: 5 female world leaders who made a difference

Angela Merkel, Jacinda Ardern, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Indira Gandhi, Margaret Thatcher. (Image 4: nallisdavid, Image 5: RepDanCrenshaw on Twitter)

Throughout history, women have made significant contributions to the world of politics. Despite facing numerous obstacles and discrimination, women have continued to push the boundaries and break through the glass ceiling. On International Women's Day today on March 8, we honour five women world leaders who made significant contributions to their countries.

Angela Merkel - Germany

Angela Merkel served as the Chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021. She was the first woman to hold this position and is widely regarded as one of the most influential leaders in the world. Merkel's leadership during the Eurozone crisis and the Syrian refugee crisis garnered her international praise. She also played a crucial role in the reunification of Germany and the strengthening of the European Union.

Jacinda Ardern - New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern is the former prime minister of New Zealand and resigned recently after assuming office 2017. She is known for her compassionate leadership style and handling of the Christchurch terrorist attack in 2019. Ardern implemented strict gun laws in response to the tragedy and has been a vocal advocate for women's rights, mental health, and climate change.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf - Liberia

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was the first female president in Africa, serving as the President of Liberia from 2006 to 2018. She is widely regarded as a trailblazer for women in politics and played a crucial role in rebuilding Liberia after years of civil war. Johnson Sirleaf was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 for her efforts to promote peace and gender equality.

Indira Gandhi - India

Indira Gandhi was the first and only female Prime Minister of India, serving two terms from 1966 to 1977 and 1980 to 1984. She was a prominent figure in the country's politics and is credited with modernizing the infrastructure and promoting women's rights. Gandhi also played a key role in India's victory in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Margaret Thatcher - United Kingdom

Margaret Thatcher was the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, serving from 1979 to 1990. She was a divisive figure in British politics but is widely regarded as a transformative leader who reshaped the country's economy and political landscape. Thatcher's staunch conservatism and privatization policies earned her the nickname "The Iron Lady."