International Museum Day 2023: History, theme and significance

Annually, International Museums Day is celebrated on May 18. (Representational Photo).

International Museum Day is celebrated on Thursday, May 18 2023. According to the International Council of Museums, the aim of International Museum Day is to raise awareness about the fact that "Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples."

The events and activities that are planned to celebrate on International Museums Day can last a day, a weekend or a full week.

History of International Museum Day

Every year, since 1977, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) has organised International Museum Day, representing a unique moment for the museum community, worldwide.

In 2022, more than 37,000 museums celebrated the day in about 158 countries and territories.

Theme for 2023 International Museum Day

The theme for 2023 International Museum Day is Museums, Sustainability and Well-being. The theme highlights the key role that museums can play in promoting well-being and sustainability. Museums can do that by collecting, preserving, and exhibiting objects that tell the story of planet Earth and its living beings.

Significance of International Museum Day

International Museums Day offers an opportunity to highlight the importance of museums as a valuable institutions to preserve and promote collective heritage.

The day is a platform to emphasise the social, cultural and economic significance of museums in society. The day highlights the challenges faced in preservation of artifacts, offering educational programs and conducting research.

The day also calls for the recognition of the cultural value that museums hold and the need for their continued existence.

