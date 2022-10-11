International Girl Child Day: 5 ads that highlight problems faced by young women

Screengrab from Tanishq's advertisement.

On International Girl Child Day, the focus is on the problems faced by girls across different countries, cultures and societies. Since young women constitute a significant part of the demography and the target audience, several brands explore the problems faced by girls in India through their advertisements.

Here are a few of the ads with the best messages:

Ariel came up with its #sharetheload campaign to spread the message that household chores are not meant for only women and that couples have to "share the load". The ad also highlighted the importance of equality in relationships.

With #stopthebeautytest, Dove directly challenged the definition of beauty in Indian society where often the colour of a young woman's skin, her figure and looks determine her worth and not her talents and capabilities.

"Behave like a girl." Aditya Birla Group's #BreakingTheBias campaign sought to highlight the onus put on young women to focus not on having career goals but on building a family and taking acre of the household. The advertisement encouraged girls to "follow her heart and listen to her mind".

While Tanishq's ad celebrated motherhood, it also sent a message to young women that starting a family does not necessarily mean bringing an end to one's professional life. With proper support, a woman can balance her work and personal life successfully.

Vim liquid also focused on sharing the household responsibilities equally between couples. During the launch of their ‘Nazariya Badlo, Dekho Bartano Se Aage’ campaign, Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director & VP – Home Care, South Asia had said, “We are inspired by the successful women around us who excel in whatever they do, being homemakers and decision-makers. They are already way more than chores, but sometimes get limited by society’s definition of chores being a woman’s primary responsibility."

"If we offload them from these societal stereotypes and the stress caused by them, there is so much more they can and will be. At Vim, that is precisely going to be our endeavour with."

Do you have any more to add to the list? Let us know in the comments below.