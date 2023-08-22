Indian-origin woman flies 4,800 km for friend’s wedding, ends up at wrong venue

An Indian-origin woman ended up at the wrong wedding venue in Scotland (Representational image)

An Indian-origin woman says she flew 3,000 miles (nearly 4,800 km) to attend a friend’s wedding, only to end up at the wrong reception venue. Arti Mala has shared a viral TikTok video describing how she turned up at the wrong venue but was invited to stay for a drink with the newlyweds anyway.

Mala says she travelled from US to Scotland for her friend Gaurav’s wedding – only to show up at a reception for two strangers named Caitlin and Stephen instead. The founder of First Seed Foods, which specialises in vegan Indian food, had flown 12 hours from Washington to Scotland and then taken a cab ride to reach Glasgow, where her friend Gaurav was tying the knot.

In her viral TikTok, she looks mortified as the caption on-screen reads, “You travelled more than 3,000 miles and accidentally showed up to the wrong wedding.”

The camera then pans to show a sign which said “Caitlin and Stephen. 12.08.2023. Thank you for sharing our special day with us.”

She says that Caitlin and Stephen graciously invited her to stay for a drink and wrote: “Thanks for being such good sports and inviting me in for a drink.”

Mala was able to take an Uber and reach the correct venue eventually, but missed a portion of her friend’s big day. Her video ends by showing a Punjabi wedding in full swing.

In a follow-up video, the entrepreneur explained the mix-up happened because of similar-sounding venue names. She said she managed to attend her friend Gaurav’s wedding ceremony, but then took an Uber back to her Airbnb to change before the reception.

“I completely misjudged the break time between the different events,” she wrote. After changing outfits for the reception, Mala booked another Uber to take her to the venue. However, she typed a slightly different venue name and ended up at the wrong place.

“Once I got there, I sprinted into the hall because I knew I was running late and immediately no one looked familiar, which is ok because I'm coming from out of town so I didn't know a lot of the wedding guests,” she said. “I saw the big board that said 'Congratulations Caitlin and Stephen. It didn't dawn on me until later that I'm actually at the wrong venue.”