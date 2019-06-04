App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian farmer makes bike to climb coconut trees; video goes viral

Once the farmer presses the accelerator, the machine with a seat attached to it moves upward.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image for representation (Pixabay)
An Indian farmer has devised an innovative bike-like machine to climb coconut trees. A video of the farmer using the machine was first shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name “Bade Chote”.

It went with the following humorous caption: “When you want to be a bike racer, but become a farmer due to parental pressure.”

In the video, the farmer can be seen sitting on the novel device, which is attached to a coconut tree.

Once the farmer presses the accelerator, the machine with a seat attached to it moves upward. Similar to reverse gears in regular cars, the machine also slides down gradually, when operated properly.

The innovation blew the minds of Twitter users who could not stop praising the farmer’s intelligence and application skills.





Hopefully, the innovation will gain popularity and reduce the hardships of other coconut farmers.

The life of coconut plantation farmers is fraught with risks and hardships. They do not have access to any tools or safety measures and depend completely on their own physical strength while scaling the trees.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 04:06 pm

tags #Coconut #innovation #jugaad

