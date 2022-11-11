Anand Mahindra finds some consolation in this video after India’s T20 semi-final loss

Anand Mahindra

India crashing out of the T20 World Cup semi-final was a heartbreak for millions of fans, who took to social media to express the loss that they felt.

Among them was industrialist Anand Mahindra, who wrote: "It’s not the losing that hurts, but the manner of losing."

But soon after tweeting that, he said he had found some consolation.

It was a video sent to him by a friend, in which a cab driver in New York gave a shout-out to "all the Indians that are running the world", an apparent reference to Indians occupying executive and political positions around the world.

"Fascinating how the brand of a country gets transformed and amplified," he tweeted while sharing the video. "And cab drivers everywhere are great references of brand values! (Some consolation for not ‘ruling’ the T20 World Cup!"



An Indian friend of mine had this chance encounter with a cabbie in New York. Fascinating how the brand of a country gets transformed and amplified. And cab drivers everywhere are great references of brand values! (Some consolation for not ‘ruling’ the T20 World Cup! ) pic.twitter.com/4mmxeZSz1S

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 10, 2022

India was outclassed on Thursday by England's Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, who put up an unbroken partnership of 170 while chasing India's 168-6.

England performed better than India in all departments, Coach Rahul Dravid said in a press briefing after the game.

He said India had its moments in tournament, topping Group 2 by winning four out of five matches.

"There's been some real individual quality from a lot of our players, shown some real good skills," he was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. "But on the day we were just not good enough here."

England, favourites to win the T20 World Cup, will face Pakistan in the final match set to take place this Sunday.

(With inputs from AFP)