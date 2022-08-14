English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    India@75: 10 must-watch patriotic films

    Independence Day 2022: Be inspired by these stories of heroism.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 14, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
    'Lagaan', 2001. (Image credit: Aamir Khan Productions)

    'Lagaan', 2001. (Image credit: Aamir Khan Productions)


    India celebrates 75 years of Independence tomorrow. Take a look at the films that celebrate our country's undying spirit.

    Border, 1997

    (Image credit: IMDB) (Image credit: IMDB)

    Border, an epic war film set during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, is loved for its execution as well as soul-stirring songs. Its ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu.

    Lagaan, 2001

    Close

    Related stories

    (Image credit: Aamir Khan Productions) (Image credit: Aamir Khan Productions)

    Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is a story of how the residents of an Indian village fight back oppressive British taxes. The film was India's entry official entry to the Oscars in 2002.

    The Legend of Bhagat Singh, 2002

    (Image credit: IMDB) (Image credit: IMDB)

    The biographical period film about firebrand revolutionary Bhagat Singh stars Ajay Devgan in the titular role. Another film on the young freedom fighter is Shaheed-E-Azam.
     

    Mangal Pandey: The Rising, 2005

    Mangal Pandey: The Rising: Another biographical period drama, this film traces the rise of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier who led the 1857 armed revolution against the British – which is often dubbed as the first war of Indian independence by historians. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.6. (Image credit: IMDB)

    The film on one of India's first freedom fighters should definitely be on your watchlist.

    Swades, 2004

    Swades, 2004 | Ashutosh Gowariker directorial ‘Swades’ revolved around how a NASA scientist, played by Shahrukh Khan, falls in love with his motherland India all over again and dedicates his life to develop his childhood hometown. (Image credit: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions)

    Ashutosh Gowariker's film chronicles a non-resident Indian's journey to discover where he truly belongs.

    Shershah, 2021

    SHERSHAH AMAZON PRIME (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

    Shershah pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the 1999 Kargil War. He was awarded India’s highest gallantry honour, the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.




    Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, 2010


    Khelein Hum Jee Janse: Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey stars Abhishek Bachchan as freedom fighter Master Surya Sen – a young teacher who had led a small group of patriots to raise arms against the British. The period adventure drama traces the events that led to the famous Chittagong Uprising of 1930. It has an IMDb rating of 5.8. (Image credit: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions)

    The period drama traces the events that led to the Chittagong Uprising of 1930.

    Rang De Basanti, 2006

    Rang De Basanti, 2006 | The film revolve around the youngsters who are cast in a docudrama showcasing the freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement, which later on inspired them to fight against the corruption of their own government. The film features an ensemble cast consisting Aamir Khan, R Madhvan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Cyrus Sahukar, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Pattern. (Image: imdb.com) (Image credit: imdb.com)

    A group youngsters cast in docudrama about Indian freedom fighters find inspiration to fight for a cause in their own times.

    Uri: The Surgical Strike, 2019

    Uri: The Surgical Strike, 2019 | The movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on true events and revolves around the surgical conducted by India on terror launchpads in Pakistan after the 2016 Pulwama attack. (Image credit: Instagram)

    The film is based on the retaliatory strike that India carried out on terror launchpads in Pakistan after an Army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by four militants in 2016. Nineteen Army personnel were killed in the attack in Uri.

    Chak De India, 2007

    Chak De India - Yash Raj Films (Image credit: Yash Raj Films)

    The movie traces the journey of a national women’s hockey team from the training stage to a massive world cup victory.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Independence Day #Independence Day 2022 #India@75 #MCIndia@75
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 04:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.