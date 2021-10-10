MARKET NEWS

In Pics | 200 years of Bengal Renaissance: Durga puja pandal set up as as a library in West Bengal

The Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgotsava Committee has designed its Durga puja pandal as a library in South Kolkata to mark the 200 years of Bengal Renaissance.

Moneycontrol News
October 10, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
The Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgotsava Committeein West Bengal has designed its Durga puja pandal as a library in South Kolkata. [Image: ANI]The pandal displays prominent figures & books related to Bengal Renaissance. [Image: ANI]The Bengal Renaissance, also known as the Bengali Renaissance, was a cultural, social, intellectual, and artistic movement that took place in the Bengal region of the British Raj, from the late 18th century to the early 20th century. [Image: ANI]Reformer Raja Rammohan Roy is considered the "Father of the Bengal Renaissance." The two decades saw the radical transformation of Indian society, and its ideas have been attributed to the rise of Indian anticolonialist and nationalist thought and activity during this period. [Image: ANI]

"We want to motivate the younger generation to read these books. We've dedicated a shelf to each prominent figure. More than 200 workers worked on this pandal for 2 months & it cost around Rs 30 lakhs," Sujata Gupta, Treasurer, Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgotsava Committee in Kolkata told ANI. "We want to motivate the younger generation to read these books. We've dedicated a shelf to each prominent figure. More than 200 workers worked on this pandal for 2 months & it cost around Rs 30 lakhs," Sujata Gupta, Treasurer, Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgotsava Committee in Kolkata told ANI.

The Bengali Renaissance originated in the Bengal Presidency of the British Indian Empire, but more specifically, its capital city of Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta. This colonial metropolis was the first non-Western city to use British methods of teaching in their school system. [Image: ANI]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bengal Renaisaance #Durga Puja #Durga Puja 2021 #Kolkata
first published: Oct 10, 2021 12:16 pm

