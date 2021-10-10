In Pics | 200 years of Bengal Renaissance: Durga puja pandal set up as as a library in West Bengal

[Image:ANI]

The Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgotsava Committeein West Bengal has designed its Durga puja pandal as a library in South Kolkata. [Image: ANI] The pandal displays prominent figures & books related to Bengal Renaissance. [Image: ANI] The Bengal Renaissance, also known as the Bengali Renaissance, was a cultural, social, intellectual, and artistic movement that took place in the Bengal region of the British Raj, from the late 18th century to the early 20th century. [Image: ANI] Reformer Raja Rammohan Roy is considered the "Father of the Bengal Renaissance." and the cofounder of Hindu or Presidency College in Kolkata, now known as the Presidency University, the only European-style institution of higher learning in Asia at the time. The two decades saw the radical transformation of Indian society, and its ideas have been attributed to the rise of Indian anticolonialist and nationalist thought and activity during this period. [Image: ANI]

"We want to motivate the younger generation to read these books. We've dedicated a shelf to each prominent figure. More than 200 workers worked on this pandal for 2 months & it cost around Rs 30 lakhs," Sujata Gupta, Treasurer, Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgotsava Committee in Kolkata told ANI.