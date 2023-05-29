IIT graduate quit Rs 36 lakh job offer to take UPSC exam, ranks 135

Robin Bansal, 25, managed to crack the UPSC exam in his fourth attempt. (Image credit: News 18)

A 25-year-old who quit a job that was paying him Rs 36 lakh per month to try his luck with UPSC exams, finally managed to clear it after four attempts. The Punjab resident secured an all-India rank of 135 in the UPSC civil services examination results declared last week.

Robin Bansal, as per a report by India Today, was absolutely determined to pursue a career in the civil services and as an IPS officer, which is why, one year into a high-paying job that he was offered during IIT-Delhi placements, he quit to prepare for UPSC exams. Bansal's father is a lecturer of economics at a government college, while his mother is a homemaker.

“I joined a private company with an annual package of Rs 36 lakh. However, after one year, I resigned and started focusing on my preparations for the UPSC,” Bansal was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. “I started preparing for the UPSC exam ever since I joined IIT-Delhi."

Now, Bansal plans to transform the image of the police force into one of compassion than one of brute strength.

Speaking to the media, the IIT graduate attributed his success to the unwavering support of his parents, teachers, and faith in God. Bansal's journey, however, was not without challenges.

In 2019, when he first took the UPSC examination, and failed. He also could not crack the exam in his following attempts in 2020 and 2021, and finally managed to rank 135th in 2022.

“My first attempt was in 2019. I was confident this time because I had performed well. All this happened because of my parents, teachers and well-wishers,” he told Hindustan Times. Bansal also attended a few coaching centres but said, “Later self-study played a key role in clearing the exam.”

When asked about the key to his success, the 25-year-old said, “One should be aware of his strength and weaknesses. One has to formulate a strategy accordingly and follow it.”

