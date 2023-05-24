Delhi Police constable, son of labourer, clears UPSC civil services exam in 8th attempt

Delhi Police Head Constable Ram Bhajan Kumar cleared the UPSC civil services exam

Delhi Police Head Constable Ram Bhajan Kumar’s phone has been ringing non-stop since the results of the UPSC civil services examination were announced Tuesday. Kumar, 34, managed to clear the exam in his eighth attempt with a rank of 667.

For the son of a labourer from Rajasthan, who saw his family struggle every day to educate him, clearing the UPSC civil services exam was a dream come true for Kumar.

“I did not have anything to lose and I come from a village in Rajasthan where my father was a labourer. I have seen the struggle my family has gone through to educate us and meet our daily needs. We never lost hope then and so, when I had an opportunity in hand, I thought I will utilise it to my best,” he told news agency PTI.

Ram Bhajan Kumar joined Delhi Police in 2009 as a constable and was first posted at Vijay Ghat in CP reserve. Her was later transferred to the Shahbad Dairy police station and is currently posted at a cyber cell police station.

Asked if he was inspired by anyone from his department, Kumar named Firoz Alam, who was a constable in the Delhi Police and after clearing the UPSC exams in 2019, became an ACP. "After Alam sir secured rank, I got motivation to strive hard. He also made a Whatsapp group to encourage and motivate UPSC aspirants like me and others. He has been a constant support system till date," he said.

Despite working alongside his preparation, Kumar managed to study six hours daily. On his preparations, Kumar said he always preferred to stay near his place of duty so that he could get back home soon after his shift. Having worked in various units of the force, he said he always "secretly" wished for an eight-hour shift and was sometimes fortunate to get fixed duty slots.

