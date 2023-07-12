IAS officer gets Rs 20 refund for cancelling Rs 14,000 flight ticket, asks for 'investment' advice

The screenshot also revealed that the airline cancellation fee was Rs 11,800. The GI cancellation fee stood at Rs 1200 while the convenience fee was Rs 800. The overall cancellation fee was Rs 13,800 and he received Rs 20 in return. (Photo credit (right): Screenshots from photo posted on twitter.com/@Rahulkumar_IAS).

Flight ticket cancellations can cause frustration among travellers owing to reduced refund amount they get in return. However, on some occasions the amount can be so negligible that it could border on the useless.

A similar incident occurred with an IAS officer Rahul Kumar from the Bihar cadre, who shared screenshots on Twitter about how he had received Rs 20 as a refund and captioned his post with sarcasm, seeking help about an investment plan he can choose with the money.

In the screenshot, it could be seen that he had booked flight tickets for Rs 13,820 and later cancelled the booking. In return, he received Rs 20 as a refund and lost Rs 13,800.

The screenshot also revealed that the airline cancellation fee was Rs 11,800. The GI cancellation fee stood at Rs 1200 while the convenience fee was Rs 800. The overall cancellation fee was Rs 13,800 and he received Rs 20 in return.



Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund. pic.twitter.com/lcUEMVQBnq — Rahul Kumar (@Rahulkumar_IAS) July 10, 2023

The IAS officer's tweet generated numerous responses, many of whom were left in splits about the refund amount.

"Donate it to a charity and claim tax returns," one user wrote.

"You can buy one share of Yes bank or two shares of Vodafone idea," a second user wrote.

An IFS officer Praveen Kasvan said that he would need extra security, considering the type of liquidity.

"With this kind of liquidity you will need extra security sir," he wrote.

Also read: IFS officer slams tourist for recklessly driving at Ramsar site in Ladakh. Viral video