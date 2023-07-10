IFS officer slams tourist for recklessly driving at Ramsar site in Ladakh. Viral video

The tourist was driving the SUV at a Ramsar site in Ladakh. (Image: @Daak_Saab/Twitter)

Going to any hilly area or mountainous region is quite dangerous right now amid heavy downpour. But, Ladakh has always been preferred by tourists before and a few months after the rainy season, till it closes down for the winters.

Enthusiastic bikers absolutely love to explore Ladakh’s breathtaking terrain in their two-wheelers as well. However, a video that is swiftly going viral online has not gone down well with social media users, especially Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. In the clip, an SUV can be seen circling around the Tso Kar and Tso Moriri lakes at full speed.

The video was originally shared on Twitter by an account named Mofussil Medic. In the clip, an SUV can be seen racing around the lake’s wetland and working up huge gusts of dust. According to the user account, the Ramsar site is a hotspot for migratory birds and the tourist's antics were destroying their habitat.

“This kind of nuisance must be checked,” Kaswan wrote in the caption.

Watch the video:

Social media users were not very impressed after watching the video and slammed the tourist in the comments section.

“Ladakh should introduce heavy taxes on tourists like these,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Such disregard for nature.”

“Do they even know that people of Ladakh treat lakes with great respect?” a third user questioned.

According to the person who shared the video, the reel was deleted by the tourist named Simran. The car’s registration number was also shared along with the clip.