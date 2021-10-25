MARKET NEWS

"I stand behind Shami", says Tendulkar after trolls attack pacer for India's loss in T20 World Cup

Not just Sachin Tendulkar, but many former and current India players, including Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh took a stand for Mohammed Shami after the bowler faced online abuse for Team India's loss against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Moneycontrol News
October 25, 2021 / 08:24 PM IST
Pacer Mohammad Shami was subjected to a fierce online attack following the national team's first-ever loss to Pakistan in World Cup history.

Pacer Mohammad Shami was subjected to a fierce online attack following the national team's first-ever loss to Pakistan in World Cup history.


Former Indian captain and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has extended his support to pacer Mohammad Shami, who was subjected to a fierce online attack following the national team's first-ever loss to Pakistan in World Cup history.

Tendulkar took to Twitter saying Shami is a 'committed, world-class bowler', who had an off day, just like any sportsperson can have.

Many former and current India players, including Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, also took a stand for the Indian Player. Politicians also rallied behind the cricketer with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeting in Shami's support. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the targetting of Shami's religious identity by social media trolls.

India lost their T20 World Cup opener by 10 wickets on Sunday with Shami emerging the most expensive bowler on the night, leaking 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan said the attack on Shami is unprecedented. "Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I'm talking about Flag of India of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. #Shami," he posted.

Shami has been one of India's best fast bowlers in recent times and has performed well over the last five years.

The trolls on social media linked his ordinary performance on Sunday night to his religion which did not go down well with fellow netizens with several of them offering support to the 31-year-old. The other Indian players were also trolled online after the crushing loss on Sunday.

Former India spinner Harbhajan and current leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was controversially not included in the World Cup squad, also came to Shami's support. "We love you @MdShami11," wrote Harbhajan on Twitter.

Chahal added: "We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya." Former India pacer R P Singh tweeted: "@MdShami1 is an Indian cricketer and we are proud of him. To target him after the loss against Pak is pathetic."

The player also got backing from political bigwigs like Ragul Gandhi, Owaisi and Abdullah.Gandhi tweeted saying, "These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them".

"As far as I am concerned, this match itself should not have been played with Pakistan. .. Mohammed Shami is being targeted for the defeat of the Indian team yesterday. This indicates that the radicalisation and hatred is growing against Muslims," Owaisi, who is head of the AIMIM party, said.

"A cricket team will have 11 members. There is one Muslim in the team and he is being targeted," the Hyderabad MP said. Abdullah, who is the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party, said the Indian team's gesture of showing support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement doesn't count for much given how Shami was targetted.

"#MohammedShami was one of 11 players who lost last night, he wasn't the only player on the field. Team India your BLM knee taking counts for nothing if you can't stand up for your team mate who is being horribly abused & trolled on social media," he tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)
Tags: #India vs Pakistan #Mohammad Shami #Online Trolls #Sachin Tendulakr #Sports #trending
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.