The city with the most number of billionaires in India is…

Mukesh Ambani's private residence Antilia in Mumbai (Representative image: Reuters)

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is also home to the maximum number of billionaires in the country. According to the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, 66 of India’s 187 billionaires live in Mumbai. The national capital of Delhi is a few leagues behind with 39 billionaires, while Bengaluru, the tech hub of India, is home to 21 billionaires.

Among the billionaires who call Mumbai home is Mukesh Ambani, the only Indian to feature on the list of the world's top 10 billionaires. The chairman of Reliance Industries lives in one of the world’s largest and most expensive private residences – Antilia – in South Mumbai.

Other billionaires who reside in the city of dreams include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Dilip Shanghvi and Uday Kotak.

The Indian cities where billionaires live

Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru feature amongst the top 25 global cities producing the most number of billionaires in the Hurun Rich List 2023. These three cities together house about 67 percent of India’s billionaires – with 66 of them in Mumbai, 39 in Delhi and 21 in Bengaluru.

Delhi is home to only one of the country’s top 10 richest people – Shiv Nadar and family.

Several of the country’s richest families prefer to live in tier 2 and 3 cities. According to the report compiled by research platform Hurun in coordination with real-estate group M3M, 24 Indian cities and towns collectively house India’s 187 billionaires.

The second-richest man of India, Gautam Adani, lives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Meanwhile, Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute of India and the country’s third-richest man, has his primary residence in Pune.

