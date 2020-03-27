Huawei's ambitious Google replacement crosses 400 mn subscribers

Huawei recently launched the P40 series and other accessories at a global online launch event. Apart from adding smartphones, a wireless speaker, another smartwatch and smart glasses to its product portfolio, the company also gave an update on the situation surrounding the company's software ambitions.

The Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) suite was introduced as an alternative to Google's Mobile Services (GMS). The suite of apps under HMS include – Huawei Video, Huawei Wallet, Huawei Music and Huawei’s AppGallery that serves as a replacement for Google's Play Store.

The company also announced that HMS software suite is now being used by over 400 million active monthly users across 170 countries.

Huawei Consumer Business CEO Richard Yu also boasted that Huawei had brought over 1.3 million developers on board to introduce games, apps and other software tools for Huawei devices. Huawei is also collaborating with local and global partners to provide tailored content for its users.

The Chinese tech giant is partnering with big-name studios like Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures, BBC Studios, Paramount, and other premium content channels to vastly expand its content offerings. Huawei is also working with Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, among others on the music front.

Huawei seems committed to building an app ecosystem that can rival Apple and Google as it braces for life without Google’s mobile services. And while all the steps that have been announced so far have been great, only time will tell if a project as ambitious as this will be able to compete with Google's well-established app ecosystem.