Huawei Watch GT2e smartwatch, Sound X wireless speaker and x Gentle Monster smartglasses launched alongside P40 series

Huawei just dropped its P40 series at a global online launch event. For the first time, Huawei introduced three flagship smartphones under the P lineup, including the vanilla P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+. But smartphones weren’t the only devices the Chinese tech giant unveiled at its big event.

The Huawei Watch GT2e, Huawei Sound X wireless speaker and Huawei x Gentle Monster smart glasses alongside its flagship P40 lineup.

Huawei Watch GT2e

Huawei’s latest smartwatch is a sportier version of its Watch GT2. The Watch GT2e features an integrated TPU wrist band and is built out of stainless steel. Huawei claims that the in-house Kirin A1 chipset can deliver up to two weeks of battery life.

Additionally, the smartwatch can last up 30 hours if you’re using GPS to track exercises while listening to music over Bluetooth will offer 24 hours of battery life. The Watch GT2e has 4GB of storage for around 500 songs.

The Huawei Watch GT2e tracks different exercises and activities. The SpO2 sensor can monitor aerobic and anaerobic workouts and can calculate your VO2Max. It can also report recovery times and training intensity as it tracks progress throughout the week. The Watch GT2e is rated at 5 ATM water resistance for when you swim or surf.

The Huawei Watch GT2e arrives in Lava Red, Mint Green, Icy White, and Graphite Black and will be priced at €200 (Approx. Rs 16,550).

Huawei Sound X

Huawei announced its first wireless speaker in collaboration with French audio brand Devialet. The French audio giant is among the top three global brands and is reputed for its high-fidelity products. Huawei is using Devialet’s patented signal-processing Speaker Active Match (SAM) technology and the iconic Push-Push symmetrical structure. The Sound X has also been designed to seamlessly interact with other smart devices.

Gently tapping a phone against the speaker transmits audio to the speakers. The speaker boasts a rounded-off cylindrical design and a premium design with a glossy plastic top and fabric base. The Sound X packs a 60-watt double subwoofer and six full-range drivers for 360-degree sound. Huawei’s wireless speaker weighs 3.5kg and has 512GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Huawei x Gentle Monster

Huawei’s smart glasses feature in-built speakers and microphones, allowing you to take calls, interact with the virtual assistant or listen to music. The x Gentle Monster also integrates AI Bluetooth noise reduction technology. The smart glasses can charge wireless inside the case and are IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.

Huawei’s x Gentle Monster smart glasses were made in collaboration with Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster. There are five different smart glasses with different frames and lenses to choose from, starting at CNY 1,999 (Approx. Rs 21,200).