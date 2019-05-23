App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 352

  • UPA: 91

    (181 seats to win)

  • OTH: 99

    (173 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei face backlash from Microsoft and ARM after US trade ban

Hardware isn’t the only issue Huawei is facing in lieu of the suspension.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Huawei is set to face yet another major setback after President Trump’s executive order called for a clampdown on Chinese technology companies. Less than a week after Google announced that it would revoke Huawei’s Android licence; two leading tech giants are about to follow suit.

Huawei’s business may be under threat from both Microsoft and ARM as both companies gear up to act on the recent White House order. Microsoft appears to have stopped selling Huawei notebooks on its online stores, while ARM has suspended business with the Chinese tech giant.

Currently searching for any Huawei hardware on Microsoft’s online store in the US won’t yield any results. On the other hand, Microsoft has remained silent on whether it would allow Huawei to obtain Windows licenses for its laptops. Revoking Huawei’s Windows OS license would have more adverse effects in Huawei’s server solutions.

But while removing Huawei hardware from the Microsoft store maybe bad, it isn’t nearly as bad as ARM suspending business with Huawei. The current suspension will prevent Huawei from building its own processors that are based on ARM designs and its HiSilicon fabless semiconductor company.

related news

With Google revoking Huawei’s Android license and ARM suspending its business; the Chinese tech giant is set to face major setbacks on both the software and hardware front. And, while Huawei might be coming up with its own OS as an alternative to Android, but manufacturing chips seems to be out of the question.

An ARM spokesperson in a statement to The Verge mentioned: “ARM is complying with the latest restrictions set forth by the US government and is having ongoing conversations with the appropriate US government agencies to ensure we remain compliant.”

Hardware isn’t the only issue Huawei is facing in lieu of the suspension.

Interestingly, unlike Microsoft and Google, ARM isn’t a US-based company; it is based in the United Kingdom and owned by the Japanese SoftBank group. The US trade ban seems like it's having far-reaching implications on Huawei’s business on all fronts at the moment.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 07:51 pm

tags #Google #Huawei #Microsoft #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.