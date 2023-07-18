Hong Kong minister wants people to shame smokers by staring at them in public

Hong Kong health minister urged onlookers to stare at the smokers to shame them. (Representational)

In the pursuit of a tobacco-free city, Hong Kong's Secretary for Health, Lo Chung-mau, has proposed an unconventional approach to curb smoking habits - the power of disapproving stares from the public.

Addressing lawmakers at a meeting of the Legislative Council's health service panel, Lo suggested that Hong Kong citizens could play an active role in dissuading smokers from lighting up in restricted public areas by using the power of collective disapproval.

"Cigarettes can harm the health of all of us," Lo said during the meeting, South China Morning Post reported, where he faced a barrage of questions about creating a tobacco-free city.

He encouraged citizens to take action when they witness someone smoking in non-smoking zones, even if law enforcement officers are not immediately present. "When someone takes out a cigarette at a restaurant, everyone on the premises can stare at that person. I do not believe that person would dare to hit back at everyone at the restaurant as they are simply staring," he said.

The health minister acknowledged the limitations of law enforcement officers in taking immediate action at the scene of a smoking violation. He compared the idea to the unspoken cultural norm of queuing at a bus stop without the need for explicit laws to compel compliance.

"I hope the whole of society can build a non-smoking culture," he stated, encouraging citizens to be proactive in fostering an environment that rejects smoking in public spaces.

Lawmaker Chan Hoi-yan was not impressed. She argued that the root issue lies in enforcement, despite having appropriate legislation in place. She disapproved of the idea of encouraging public stares, stating, "They should not teach the public to stare at people. The problem is someone violated the law, but no one is there enforcing it."

The call for increased public involvement comes in the wake of a public consultation exercise on stricter anti-smoking regulations, which were recently launched by health authorities in Hong Kong.

Among the proposed strategies is the ban on cigarette sales to individuals born after a certain date and the consideration of raising tobacco taxes to 75% of the package price either rapidly or gradually.

Statutory no-smoking areas cover various indoor and outdoor spaces, and violations can result in penalties of HK$1,500 (over Rs 15,000).

In response to concerns that strict measures might harm Hong Kong's international image or deter tourists, Lo also reassured the public that a tobacco-free Hong Kong would uphold a healthy image. He argued that tourists visit the city for various attractions, not to buy or smoke cigarettes.