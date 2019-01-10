App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Hey Google': What are the major announcements from Google at CES 2019?

And if the last couple of days have told us anything, it is that the Google Assistant is at the helm of its CES strategy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Google
Image: Google
Whatsapp

Google pulled out all stops make a huge splash at CES 2019. Google’s booth at CES this year is three times larger than it was last time. The search giant has taken it a step further this year, integrating an interactive ride for guests to show off updates to the Google Assistant.

But that’s not all folks. Here’s a look at all Google’s major announcements at CES 2019:

  • Google Assistant Interpreter mode does live translations for two people speaking different languages.

  • One Billion devices will feature Google Assistant by the end of the month.

  • Google Assistant is adding an auto-punctuation feature, so users don't have to worry about adding commas or periods in their replies.

  • Samsung’s 2019 range of Smart TVs to feature Google Assistant, allowing you to control your TV with voice commands from your Google Home.

  • Brands like Sony, Hisense, Philips, TCL, Skyworth, Xiaomi, Haier, Changhong, JVC, and Toshiba are following Samsung’s lead, integrating the Google Assistant in future TVs.

  • Car accessories like the Anker Roav Bolt and the JBL Link Drive will feature the Google Assistant, allowing you to connect your phone to your car system.

  • Google Assistant will also be coming to Sonos Speakers and KitchenAid’s Smart Display.

  • Lenovo also unveiled a Google Assistant-powered smart clock for your nightstand

  • Dish is also adding the Google Assistant to its Hopper set-top boxes

CES is the world’s biggest technology conference, a fact that hasn't eluded Google. And if the last couple of days have told us anything, it is that the Google Assistant is at the helm of its CES strategy.

The Consumer Electronics Show has only just begun and still has a long way to go before it is curtains on January 11 and one cannot wait to see Google’s pending announcements in the next few days of the show.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 12:11 pm

tags #CES #CES 2019 #Google #Google Assistant #Samsung TV #Samsung TV CES

