Your Monday to Friday health plan: 5 flavoured waters that’ll help you stay hydrated in summer

This is a refreshing drink elevates the mood and spirits (Image: Pixabay)

With hybrid work models becoming the order of the day, working from home equals sitting for long durations, one Teams call after another. This also means that we often forget to drink water, we barely eat even at times.

“For hydration, unlike a lunch or dinner, breaks are not fixed. Considering you have an eight-hour workday, ensure that you drink at least six glasses of water within that time frame,” says nutritionist and writer Kavita Devgan. Besides, sitting in air-conditioned rooms, might not make you feel as thirsty, but in no way does that take away your body’s requirement for moisture she adds.

Also read: Do you really need to drink 8 glasses of water a day?

The best way to do it is by having one glass of water before sitting down to work and one glass of water, just as you finish work. So, you will remember both and then for the remaining four glasses in between keep a one-liter bottle and make sure you finish that within your working hours.

If plain water seems too boring, then prepare a different flavoured water for every day for the week from Monday to Friday, which will also add in some health benefits.

Here are five infusions Devgan suggests for the sultry summer months.

Fennel seed water being a mild stimulant helps improve energy levels. (Image: Pixabay)

Also read: What's the first thing you should eat / drink in the morning?

Fennel seed water for Mondays: Being the first day of the week, Mondays are days for taking on new assignments and often important decisions are made. You need stimulation and energy on such days. Fennel seed water being a mild stimulant helps improve energy levels.

How to prepare it: Boil two tablespoons of fennel seeds in one litre of water. Strain it, cool the water and consume.

Mint and cucumber water for Tuesdays: Once the Monday morning blues wane and you delve deep into work, a refreshing drink elevates the mood and spirits. That’s when some mint and cucumber water comes to the rescue.

How to prepare it: Slice some cucumber and lemon and float then in a tumbler of cold water. Sip and feel refreshed!

Cumin is known to promote gut heath. (Image: Pixabay)

Cumin water for Wednesdays: Mid-week, when the stress levels start to soar, take care of the gut and drink cumin seed water. You can also swap cumin with carrom seeds as both are known to promote gut heath.

How to prepare it: Soak and boil two tablespoons of cumin or carrom seeds in a litre of water. Cool and sip.

Barely water on Thursdays: Work is on full swing and you need some detox. Enter barely water for the much-needed rejuvenation your body needs.

How to prepare it: Boil two tablespoons of barely in a litre of water. Allow to cool. Squeeze few drops of lemon and your detox drink is ready!

Chia seeds for Fridays. This gives your body the protein it needs.

How to prepare it: Just soak two tablespoons in a litre of water and keep sipping.

By consuming these five types infused waters, four times a month you will take care of your health hydration, health and detoxification, all at once!