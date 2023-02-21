WHO to set up mRNA vaccine hub in Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KTR

Representative image. (Photo: Unsplash)

The World Health Organisation will be setting up mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccine hub in Telangana, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

mRNA is becoming a promising technology to address a growing number of infectious diseases.

Speaking to reporters on various steps being taken by the state government to promote the life sciences sector, Rama Rao said Telangana has a target of making the industry worth $100 billion from $50 billion in 2021 and the workforce from the existing four lakh to eight lakh in the next five years.

"In fact, this will be another big announcement. WHO is going to set up its mRNA vaccine hub in Hyderabad," he said refusing to provide details.

In an interview to a TV channel in Davos in January, KTR said the WHO was keen to set up the hub in Hyderabad and hopefully it will happen soon.

Rama Rao said more than $3 billion worth of investments and trade took place during the past 19 editions of BioAsia, a flagship annual life sciences convention, and the 20th edition is set to be held from February 24 to 26.

"Trade and investment to an extent of $ 3 billion have been announced during the past 19 editions and over 250 letters of intent, bilateral cooperation agreements, and MoUs have been signed," he said.

According to him, BioAsia hosted delegates from over 100 countries during the event in Hyderabad which helped in showcasing the ecosystem and policies to the global leaders, while over 20,000 partnering meetings have also been held.

On the 20th edition of BioAsia, the minister unveiled the theme of the event, 'Advancing for ONE – Shaping the next generation of humanised healthcare'.

He said the latest edition is expected to see about 50 countries participating with the United Kingdom as the partner country and Flanders, the international partner region.