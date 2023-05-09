Health benefits of lycopene: Keeps your heart healthy, lowers blood pressure, improves sleep

Fruits such as tomatoes, apricots, melons, papayas, grapes, peaches, watermelons, and cranberries contain a common substance called lycopene (Image: Canva)

'Anti-oxidant' is not just a complicated medical jargon anymore. With one health issue or the other lurking around the corner, there is an increasing awareness of the importance of carotenoids and anti-oxidants, to ensure you stay healthy.

Lycopene is one such compound that helps in preventing a variety of diseases, promoting fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Do you know what the red, pink, and orange coloured fruits have in common? Fruits such as tomatoes, apricots, melons, papayas, grapes, peaches, watermelons, and cranberries contain a common substance called lycopene. It has been noted that lycopene may have the potential to treat various health conditions like cancer, obesity, and diseases that affect the brain and nervous system.

Lycopene may also be useful in treating conditions that affect blood vessels. It can be found in a few non-red plants too, such as asparagus and parsley.

Let's take a look at how lycopene, a tetraterpene compound, has several health benefits. These benefits include reducing the risk of diseases like cancer, protecting the heart and lowering high blood pressure, and acting as an antioxidant. Tomatoes are especially rich in lycopene, which is why they are considered healthy.

Lycopene may also be useful in treating conditions that affect blood vessels (Image: Canva)

What is lycopene

Lycopene is a carotenoid pigment that exhibits yellow, orange, red, and purple colours and is commonly found in fruits and vegetables. Some studies have suggested that lycopene may help protect against certain types of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic illnesses. Besides, many researchers are of the opinion that lycopene plays a vital role in maintaining healthy skin and eyes. This carotenoid is not synthesised in the body and hence must be supplemented in a routine diet.

Lycopene and sleep

Researchers have measured the strong connection between our sleep patterns/quality and the foods we eat. According to an article published in PubMed, the study authors confirmed that eating fruits and vegetables that contain lycopene helps improve sleep.

Lycopene and Inflammation

When inflammation in the body is not managed properly, it can cause many long-term illnesses such as cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, bowel problems, and arthritis. According to a review published in The Eurasian Journal of Medicine, the primary function of inflammation is to combat pathogens, eliminate them from the body, and initiate wound healing. However, inflammation also contributes to numerous diseases. A growing body of research has shown that consuming foods rich in lycopene can protect individuals from a range of conditions, including cancer, heart disease, and other diseases. As a result, lycopene is gaining recognition as a potential protective antioxidant in the fields of medicine and pharmacology. The review aimed to highlight the effects of lycopene on inflammatory diseases and provide a foundational understanding for researchers interested in further research on lycopene.

Lycopene and anti-cancer activities

Lycopene can help prevent cancer and heart diseases by protecting important constituents of our cells, like lipids, DNA, and proteins. When people don't eat enough lycopene, their bodies experience more damage from harmful molecules. People with prostate cancer often have lower levels of lycopene and higher levels of cell damage. Lycopene can help prevent cancer growth by stopping cells from growing and causing them to die.

Lycopene and cardiovascular diseases

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of illness and death nowadays. There are many things that can increase your risk of getting cardiovascular diseases, like inflammation, high levels of harmful substances in your body, and problems with your blood fats. However, some of these risks can be decreased or eliminated, and one of the most important ways to do this is by eating a healthy diet. Eating lots of fruits and vegetables is especially good for our heart. A study published by the National Institutes of Sciences states that Lycopene plays an important role in inhibiting cardiovascular complications, including blood clots caused due to atherosclerotic changes. The Mediterranean diet is an example of a healthy diet that includes a lot of vegetables, fruits, and tomatoes. People who follow this diet have less heart disease, and one reason may be that they eat a lot of lycopene. This nutraceutical can aid in many lifestyle-related disorders.