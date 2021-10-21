MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Why Indian Doctors Are Taking Booster Shots Of COVID-19 Vaccine

October 21, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST

Ever since the pandemic first struck, doctors and healthcare workers have emerged as our first line of defence against infection. Their contributions have been widely reported and lauded. Some of it has even translated into better working conditions for these brave professionals, including better provisions of safety equipment. The primacy of doctors and health workers was also recognized when India first set out its vaccination guidelines, as they became among the highest priority groups to receive the first COVID-19 vaccinations.

However, almost a year on from that first vaccination mandate, a new health issue is emerging among doctors and health workers. Several months after their vaccinations, many are now discovering a complete absence of antibodies in their system. This was noticed during routine antibody tests, and is a worrying sign, considering many of these doctors and healthcare professionals are still involved in COVID-19 treatment and management. Consequently, they have resorted to taking covert booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccination. Since most of these ‘booster’ shots are drawn from the excess spillage doses contained in vaccine vials, they remain unnoticed and unaccounted for.

A few countries, like the United States, have already mandated booster shots for citizens at a higher risk of infections. But India, where only 26.3% of the eligible adult population has been fully vaccinated as of October 3, concerns about equal vaccine distribution and access have withheld such measures. But reports of rapidly diminishing antibody count in the months following the second vaccination dose mean that many people might require booster shots, even before half of India’s population has been fully vaccinated. For doctors and nursing staff, it’s a matter of more urgent concern, which is why they have now taken matters into their own hands.

While doctors taking unauthorized booster shots might be a violation of protocol, the doctors themselves reject all claims of moral dereliction, citing the unforeseen risks they face in performing their duties. To add to the personal hazard, doctors are especially concerned about passing on infections to their families. In domestic set ups, where both parents are doctors, children and elderly relatives are specially at risk of being infected.

From the perspective of doctors and healthcare workers, the only solution is to make a third booster shot of the vaccine for high-risk individuals a matter of policy. Far from diverting resources and upending the vaccination effort, booster doses will help fortify the most vulnerable sections of India’s population, and help secure our collective health and immunity even further.

Join the effort to help every Indian get vaccinated, with India’s largest COVID-19 vaccine awareness drive, Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, a FederalBank Ltd. CSR initiative. It’s time to take a stand for India’s health and immunity.
Tags: #Sanjeevani
first published: Oct 21, 2021 12:09 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.