University of Glasgow opens Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre

The University of Glasgow announced opening of the Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre (ARC) by the Nobel Laureate, Professor Sir David MacMillan.

According to the university, the Mazumdar-Shaw ARC will provide a unique environment for delivering world changing research; it is designed to promote collaboration and pioneer new ways of working.

“It will also act as a catalyst for strengthening relationships between the University of Glasgow and its stakeholders including funders, industry, civic bodies, and the public,” University said.

The building is named after University of Glasgow graduate John Shaw and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who donated $7.5 million to the University of Glasgow for the building’s construction and to fund a Professorial Chair.

“It is our fervent hope that the Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre will provide a unique environment that supports the kind of interdisciplinary, collaborative research that leads to breakthrough and world changing innovations, which will enhance the quality of life, and the betterment of human society,” Kiran and John Shaw said.

The University of Glasgow said that the initial areas for research focus in the Mazumdar-Shaw ARC will be on quantum technologies, digital chemistry, technologies touching life and social robotics among many other topics.

The Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre (ARC) will be the creative and collaborative heart of cross-disciplinary research at the University of Glasgow.

Nobel Laureate, Professor Sir David MacMillan, addressed attendees before unveiling a plaque to mark the official opening of the building.

Speaking at the event, Prof Sir MacMillan said: “I am honoured to open the Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre at the University of Glasgow. This truly is a unique and inspiring building, which recognises and reflects the University of Glasgow’s world changing research ambitions.”