English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Private hospitals can now swap out COVID jabs nearing expiry for vaccines from govt hospitals having longer shelf life

    The Centre maintained that no vaccine vials, either in government or private hospitals, should be wasted

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    March 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

    The health ministry has reiterated that exchange of COVID-19 vaccines between private and government hospitals in states is allowed.

    A large number of private hospitals, which have stocks of vaccine vials with expiry dates ending in March this year, had requested the state governments to exchange them with vials that have longer shelf life.

    Private hospitals have been experiencing poor demand for COVID-19 vaccines over several months.

    The ministry said that it does not have objection if states allow swapping of shots and it had earlier permitted Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Maharashtra to do the same.

    The Centre maintained that no vaccine vials, either in government or private hospitals, should be wasted and added that provision of entry of the exchanged vaccines is available in the Co-WIN portal.

    Close
     
    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    Tags: #covid vaccines #expiry date #government hospitals #Health Ministry #private hospitals
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 09:15 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.