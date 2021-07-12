MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to interact with CMs of north-eastern states on July 13 to discuss COVID-19 situation

Official sources said PM Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram via video conferencing.

PTI
July 12, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation amid concerns over the coronavirus numbers in the region.

Official sources said Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram via video conferencing.

While most parts of the country have seen a steady decline in the COVID numbers, the northeast region has been a cause of concern with the number of cases either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide trend, experts have noted.

