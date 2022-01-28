Over 76% eligible teenagers in Delhi vaccinated against COVID-19

Representative image

Delhi has vaccinated more than 76 percent of the teenagers aged between 15 and 18 against COVID-19, with northwest district inoculating the maximum number of beneficiaries in this cohort.

According to data from the Centre’s CoWIN dashboard, 7.74 lakh beneficiaries in this age group received their first dose of Covid vaccine by January 26.

There are around 10.18 lakh teenagers aged between 15 and 18 in Delhi.

The central government had rolled out vaccinations for adolescents on January 3.

Southwest Delhi has administered first dose to 1,03,921 adolescents.

As many as 1,02,425 have taken jabs in northwest Delhi, 78,107 in northeast Delhi, 77,532 in west Delhi and 73,070 in Southeast Delhi.

Authorities in east Delhi have inoculated 68,887 teenagers, while 66,228 have taken their first dose in north Delhi, 55,324 in Shahdara, 54,385 in South Delhi, 48,940 in Central Delhi and 45,646 in New Delhi.

Northeast Delhi has the maximum number of 33 vaccination centres for this cohort, followed by West Delhi (30) and Southwest Delhi (24).

Overall, over 2.94 crore doses have been administered in Delhi (till Friday afternoon) since the inoculation exercise started on January 16 last year.

As many as 1.22 crore people have received both the doses.