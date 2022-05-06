English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Only 59% households use clean fuel for cooking; 19% don’t have access to toilet, shows National Family Health Survey-5

    The information collected through NFHS-5 assists policymakers and programme managers in setting benchmarks and examining progress over time in India’s health sector

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    May 06, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    While 97 percent of households have electricity (95% of rural households and 99% of urban households), only 59 percent of households use clean fuel for cooking, the fifth edition of the National Family Health Survey released by the Union health ministry on May 6 revealed.

    The report based on surveying nearly 6.36 lakh households across 707 districts in India between 2019-2021 also said that 96 percent of households use an improved source of drinking water and 69 percent of households use an improved sanitation facility that is not shared with other households. However, 8 percent use a facility that would be considered improved if it were not shared.

    Further, as per the survey, 19 percent of the households are devoid of sanitation facility, which implies that the household members practice open defecation.

    Also Read | Heatwave in India: Health ministry issues advisory but says implementation lies with states

    According to the survey, 27 percent of the population is aged below 15 years while 12 percent is aged 60 and above.

    Close

    Related stories

    The report compiled by the Indian Institute of Population Sciences, Mumbai, revealed that 90 percent of the households have an Aadhaar card, while ninety-six percent either have a bank or a post office account.

    The survey also highlighted that 89 percent of children under 5 years of age had their date of birth registered. Further, only 71 percent of deaths of usual household members were registered with the civil authorities (83 percent of urban households and 66 percent of rural households).

    Among children under 18 years of age, 5 percent are orphans with either one or both parents dead, while 3 percent are not living with a biological parent, the survey revealed, adding that 40 percent of boys and girls aged 2-4 years attend pre-school.

    An analysis of the attendance at schools showed that the net ratio falls from 83 percent in primary school to 71 percent in middle, secondary, and higher secondary school. The major reason behind the trend, according to the families surveyed, is that the child is not interested in studies (36 percent for male children and 21 percent for female children).

    The survey also found that just 1 percent of the de jure household population had any disability and the most prominent type of disability was locomotor among 0.4 percent families surveyed.

    The survey also highlighted that 38 percent men and 9 percent women aged 15 years and above, use tobacco products in any forms. On the other hand, 1 percent women and 19 percent men in the given age group consume alcohol.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    Tags: #Health Ministry #National Family Health Survey #NFHS 5
    first published: May 6, 2022 10:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.