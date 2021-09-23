MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

List of COVID deaths will be updated based on Centre's guidelines: Kerala Health Minister

The minister, speaking to reporters after visiting the new ICUs at the Government Medical College, also said that even the state's guidelines would be updated as per the Centre's norms and the finalised version would be ready in a few days.

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

The list of those who succumbed to COVID-19 was being updated based on the new guidelines of the Centre, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.



She said that the new guidelines would cover various aspects, including considering deaths 30 days after turning negative as a COVID fatality.

A comprehensive list will be published in this regard, she added.

Besides that the Health department will also be looking into the number of COVID deaths reported in the state and is taking steps to rectify the same, she said, adding that steps are being taken to resolve the complaints and grievances it has received on this issue.

Show

She said the state government was of the view that all those who have suffered loss of loved ones due to the pandemic should get some relief and will do everything possible to ensure the same.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID-19 deaths #Current Affairs #Health #India #Kerala #Veena George
first published: Sep 23, 2021 03:27 pm

