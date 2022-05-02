Govt plans special drive to conduct 2.7 crore cataract surgeries in next three years

Representative image.

The Union health ministry is set to organise a special drive to clear nearly one crore backlog of cataract surgeries that couldn't be carried out during the COVID-19 period, under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment.

Under the drive, more than 2.7 crore cataract surgeries that would be conducted in the next three years will also include about 65 lakh surgeries that are required to be carried out every year.

The campaign that will be launched in every block and district in the country is set to begin in June this year.

While for the year 2022-23, nearly 75 lakh cataract surgeries have been planned, the numbers of surgeries slated for 2023-24 and 2024-25 are 90 lakh and 105 lakh respectively.

For the drive, required funding assistance will be provided to the states under the National Health Mission and the campaign will see the participation of both public and private sector hospitals.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A government note said that the aim of the NPCBVI is to reduce the incidence of blindness to 0.25 percent by 2025, which was 1.4 percent in 2010.

Government data shows that while an average of 65 lakh cataract surgeries were conducted between 2017-18 and 2019-20, this number fell to a mere 36 lakh in 2020-21 and 57 lakh in 2021-22.

It added that the number of surgeries required to prevent blindness due to cataract is 49 lakh and the number of surgeries required to prevent blindness due to severe visual Impairment is 53.6 lakh.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes