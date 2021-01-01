Four more people test positive for the coronavirus variant

Four more people have tested positive for the UK coronavirus variant in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on January 1.

In India, a total of 29 people have tested positive for the SARS-COV-2 variant so far, which is believed to have a higher rate of transmission.

Samples of the UK returnees who tested positive for COVID-19 were sent to 10 laboratories. Flights from the UK to India are currently suspended till January 7 to prevent the spread of the virus mutation.

So far there is no evidence to suggest that the new strain causes more severe illness.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The new SARS-CoV-2 variant could be as much as 70 percent more transmissible, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The government on December 29 said current vaccine candidates that are in the pipeline will work against the new variant as well.

Several countries have reported cases of the UK variant, such as US, Japan, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, and Canada.