MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Four more people test positive for the coronavirus variant

So far, a total of 29 people have tested positive in India for the coronavirus variant after flying from the UK.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST

Four more people have tested positive for the UK coronavirus variant in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on January 1.

In India, a total of 29 people have tested positive for the SARS-COV-2 variant so far, which is believed to have a higher rate of transmission.

Also read: Preparation and training for COVID-19 vaccination being done on 'war-footing', says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Samples of the UK returnees who tested positive for COVID-19 were sent to 10 laboratories. Flights from the UK to India are currently suspended till January 7 to prevent the spread of the virus mutation.

So far there is no evidence to suggest that the new strain causes more severe illness.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The new SARS-CoV-2 variant could be as much as 70 percent more transmissible, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The government on December 29 said current vaccine candidates that are in the pipeline will work against the new variant as well.

Several countries have reported cases of the UK variant, such as US, Japan, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, and Canada.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 1, 2021 03:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.