you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: Working to expedite return of Indians from Iran, says EAM Jaishankar

Nearly 30 fishermen from Kerala, who were working with Iranian fishing companies, are stranded in the country at present

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured Indians stuck in Iran amid Coronavirus scare in the country that the Government of India is working on expediting their return at the soonest.

Taking to Twitter on March 5, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government at the Centre is in constant touch with Iranian authorities to establish a clinic for screening the stranded Indians by evening.

Empathizing with the kin of those Indians, he further wrote:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor had earlier written to Jaishankar, informing him that nearly 30 fishermen working with Iranian fishing companies are stranded in the country at present.

More than 50 people have already died in Iran due to Coronavirus or COVID-19 infection and almost 1,000 people have tested positive for the fatal disease.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 02:11 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Covid-19 #Dr S Jaishankar #stranded

