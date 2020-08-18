Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon tests positive for COVID-19

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, tweeted on August 17 that she has tested positive for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. “I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way (sic),” the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted.



So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 17, 2020

Billionaire Anand Mahindra also sent his good wishes on Twitter to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. He said: I'm not worried Kiran. Your energy & positivity is more infectious than the virus.

Biocon is one of the foremost companies in India looking to develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19. In July, regulator the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed it to market a repurposed injection, Itolizumab, which was originally launched in 2013 for treating chronic plaque psoriasis.

The drug, better known by its brand name ALZUMAb, is being used by numerous doctors and over 150 people had recovered from coronavirus until July 13.

Shaw, as one of the leaders of the pharma sector globally, has been keeping pace as the world gets closer to a vaccine.

Recently, Shaw has questioned claims of Russia developing the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, citing absence of clinical trials data and "more advanced" programmes elsewhere.

Referring to the novel coronavirus vaccine developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Mazumdar-Shaw said that the world had not seen any data from the vaccine candidate’s phase-I and phase-II human trials.

"If launching a vaccine prior to completion of Phase-III trials is acceptable to Russia, well so be it," Mazumdar-Shaw had told news agency PTI.

Earlier, Shaw said that India needs to draw up its immunisation strategy now itself on the administration of vaccine for COVID-19 on the population when it comes out.

"Vaccine is anybody's guess. Right from the end of this year to the middle of next year is the prediction," the Executive Chairperson of the city-headquartered biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd said on the time-frame vis-a-vis its availability.

Shaw joins the list of prominent persons in the state who have contracted the infection including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Health Minister Sriramulu.

Karnataka on August 17 reported 6,317 new COVID-19 cases.