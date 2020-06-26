App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra issues guidelines for reopening of salons

Employees at the salons must wear protective wear including masks, gloves and aprons, the guidelines state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for the reopening of salons in the state from June 28.


Salons can provide only some services, such as haircuts, hair dyeing, waxing and threading.


Employees at the salons must wear protective wear including masks, gloves and aprons, the guidelines state.


Here are other guidelines salons will have to follow:


>> Disposable towels and napkins must be used on customers. Non-disposable equipment should be sanitised after each service.


>> Each workspace, or chair, must be sanitised after each service. Common areas and floors must be sanitized every two hours.


>> Skin related services will not be allowed.


>> Each salon should put up a notice will all the precautions for the information of customers.


Minister Aslam Shaikh said gyms would also be reopened soon. "We are conducting a study on gyms and the problems related to re-opening," Shaikh said.




First Published on Jun 26, 2020 08:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

