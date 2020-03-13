App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Goa govt to issue circular to hotels, industries

No positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported so far in Goa, which receives a large number of tourists, including those from abroad, every year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
ITC Goa
ITC Goa

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on March 13 said the government will issue a circular asking hotels and industries to take preventive measures in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

No positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported so far in Goa, which receives a large number of tourists, including those from abroad, every year.

Speaking to reporters here, Rane said the circular to be issued to hotels and industries will be on the lines of the directives given by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to prevent spread of the viral infection.

Close

In its circular on March 9, the Union health ministry had directed that all mass functions, including seminars and conferences, be cancelled in the wake of coronavirus cases being reported from different parts of the country.

related news

All agencies, including those with the government, need to be proactive and take preventive action for the sake of people's health, Rane said.

The state government has set up isolation wards at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Cottage Hospital at Chicalim (South Goa), TB Hospital in Margao (South Goa) and Primary Health Centre at Sankhalim (North Goa) to deal with suspected cases.

Three locals have been quarantined citing possible exposure to the coronavirus, while 36 people are under home observation in the coastal state, which has not reported a single positive case of the virus so far, officials have said.

A separate facility has been set up in case any of the swab samples of suspected cases comes out positive, they said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Goa #Union Health Ministry #Vishwajit Rane

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.