Coronavirus pandemic | 5 women in the forefront of India's COVID-19 battle

As the number of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in India continues to rise, several citizens are risking their lives daily to be on the frontline of this battle against the deadly disease that has killed more than 88,000 people across the globe.

Among Indians who are leading the country’s fight against the pandemic, are five women, The Print reported. They have been toiling day and night to ensure all the key departments concerning disease diagnosis and prevention, etc, continue to function smoothly.

They are Secretary at Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Preeti Sudan, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, National Institute of Virology Director Dr Priya Abraham, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) senior scientist Dr Nivedita Gupta, and the Secretary of ICMR’s Department of Biotechnology Secretary Dr Renu Swarup.

While Sudan has been busy ensuring all the concerned departments are executing the Centre’s policies to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus accurately, Rajesh has spending hours trying to raise awareness on the disease through social media. Sudan also updates herself with the preparedness of each state and Union Territories to deal with the crisis and is currently the first point of contact if any query related to the disease is directed to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Dr Abraham has successfully isolated the strain of the deadly virus already, which is expected to help medical researchers understand the disease better and Dr Gupta is currently designing the treatment and testing protocols for India. Dr Swarup has devoted all her time to finding a vaccine against coronavirus and augmenting the manufacturing capacity of multiple start-ups that have already built prototypes of low-cost ventilators and testing kits for COVID-19.