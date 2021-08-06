MARKET NEWS

English
August 06, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh logs 2,145 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The active cases comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India added 42,982 new coronavirus infections in a single day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,26,290 with 533 fresh fatalities. The active cases comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections

A total of 4,26,290 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,33,410 from Maharashtra, 36,680 from Karnataka, 34,197 from Tamil Nadu, 25,058 from Delhi, 22,767 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,180 from West Bengal and 17,211 from Kerala. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

A total of 4,26,290 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,33,410 from Maharashtra, 36,680 from Karnataka, 34,197 from Tamil Nadu, 25,058 from Delhi, 22,767 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,180 from West Bengal and 17,211 from Kerala. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.
  • August 06, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | South Korea extends social distancing curbs to reduce COVID-19 cases

    South Korea will extend its social distancing curbs by two weeks as the government contends with outbreaks nationwide and more people fall severely ill, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday. The government tightened restrictions last week across most of the country ahead of the country's peak summer holiday period. Seoul and surrounding regions have banned private gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. and any gatherings of more than four people are prohibited in the rest of the country.

    Kim said the restrictions were crucial to stamping out cases and ensuring a safe reopening of schools in two weeks. Health experts had called for tougher social distancing rules as the number of severe COVID-19 cases has doubled in three weeks, driven largely by young, unvaccinated people and a slow vaccination drive. The mortality rate remains relatively low at 1.02%, while severe cases rose by 7 to 376 as of Thursday.

    With the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, a rise in movement of people despite the restrictions, and mobilised health personnel focused on the vaccination drive rather than contact tracing, epidemiological work seems to have struggled to catch up, Lee Soon-young, president of the Korean Society of Epidemiology, told Reuters in an e-mail.

    “It is true that the momentum for contact tracing is diminishing due to more movement, a surge in infections from new variants and due to overlapping tasks for vaccination adverse reaction checks, which has resulted in an increase in the number of cases of unknown transmission routes,” Lee wrote. The country has administered at least one shot to 40% of its 52 million population, while 14.7% have been fully vaccinated, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) data showed. It aims to push up that number to 70% by next month. The KDCA on Friday reported 1,704 cases for Thursday, bringing the total to 207,406 infections, with 2,113 deaths.

  • August 06, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Andhra Pradesh logs 2,145 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

    The number of active coronavirus cases increased by 118 as Andhra Pradesh reported 2,145 afresh, 2,003 recoveries and 24 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. The active caseload increased to 20,302 after a total of 19,42,371 recoveries and 13,468 deaths. The cumulative positive cases registered in the state rose to 19,76,141, according to the latest bulletin. In 24 hours, East Godavari reported 428, Chittoor 369, SPS Nellore 304, Krishna 251, Guntur 181, Prakasam 160, West Godavari 108 and Kadapa 103 fresh Covid-19 cases.

  • August 06, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tallies more than $4B in Q2 sales

    Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, helping to push the vaccine developer into a profit. The company also said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose. Moderna’s announcement comes after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. said its COVID-19 vaccine remained effective months after the second doseand had become a top seller. It brought in nearly half the company’s revenue — $7.84 billion from direct sales and revenue split with its partner, Germany’s BioNTech.

  • August 06, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kerala posts 22,040 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths

    Kerala on Thursday reported 22,040 fresh coronavirus cases and 117 deaths, taking the total infection count to 34.93 lakh and the toll to 17,328. As many as 20,046 people have been cured of the infection since Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 32,97,834. The number of active cases stood at 1,77,924, a state government release said. The state tested 1,63,376 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.49 per cent. So far, 2.80 crore samples have been tested, it said.

  • August 06, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Xi Jinping says China aims to provide 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses to world in 2021

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China will strive to provide 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries in 2021, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In his written message to an international COVID-19 vaccine cooperation forum, Xi also said China would donate $100 million to the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, according to the CCTV report.

  • August 06, 2021 / 07:02 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 19.72 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

