    Active COVID-19 cases in India fall below 30,000, but Centre asks states to step up surveillance efforts

    The health ministry has also urged states that in the wake of rising case trajectory in some countries, there should be continued focus on the test, track, treat, vaccination against coronavirus and adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    March 18, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

    India has reported 2,528 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases in the country fell below 30,000.

    The fresh tally takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 4,30,04,005.

    A total of 149 new deaths due to the infectious disease were also recorded, raising the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 5,16,281. Of these new deaths, 123 were backlog deaths reported by Kerala as part of its data reconciliation exercise.

    Kerala, at 7, also reported the highest coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Haryana which registered 3 fatalities in a day. Majority of the states and UTs, however, did not report any COVID-19 deaths during the period.

    The country’s active caseload has now come down to 29,181, down 1,618 from the previous day and active cases constitute of 0.07 percent of the total confirmed cases. Kerala, at 7,822, has the highest active COVID-19 caseload in India.

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How does a vaccine work?

    A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

    How many types of vaccines are there?

    There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

    What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

    Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

    In the 24-hour period, a total of 3,997 recoveries were added taking the total recoveries to 4,24, 58,543 while the recovery rate touched 98.73 percent.

    India’s daily COVID-19 test positivity rate has now reached 0.40 percent while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate is also exactly the same.

    A total of 6,33, 867 tests were carried out in the 24-hour period to detect the fresh infections, taking the total tally of tests to 78.18 crore.

    Meanwhile, in a letter issued to states on Thursday, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that as resurgence in fresh COVID-19 cases is being observed across Southeast Asia and some nations in Europe, there should be aggressive and intensified genome sequencing and sustained surveillance.

    “States should also ensure that adequate number of samples are submitted to INSACOG network through sentinel sites as per the protocol issued by National Centre for Disease Control,” said the letter issued to state health secretaries.

    This will ensure timely detection of new variants while maintaining adequate testing as per the Indian Council of Medical Research protocol, it added.

    The latest advisory to states comes following a high-level meeting chaired by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on March 16.
    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    Tags: #2019 Coronavirus #COVID19 #Health Ministry #INSACOG #Omicron
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 09:38 am
