3 Point Analysis | Should you pay for health premiums in instalments?

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), in the backdrop of financial crunch that many are facing due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, allowed insurers to also offer monthly, quarterly and half-yearly premium payment modes to customers.

This will help policyholders who would have otherwise let their policies lapse due to a lack of funds to keep them in force at a time when they are critical.

