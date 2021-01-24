He can't refuse you, farmer writes to PM Modi’s mother on farm laws

File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation while launching the COVID-19 vaccination drive (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi)

A farmer from Punjab, protesting along with thousands like him, penned an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, asking her to prevail upon her son to repeal the three farm laws.

In his letter, written in Hindi, to Heeraben Modi, Harpreet Singh of Golu Ka Modh village in Punjab's Ferozepur district makes a case of doing away with the laws that seek to liberalise trade in farm products.

"I write this letter with a heavy heart. As you would know that the annadatas who feed the nation and the world are forced to sleep on the roads of Delhi in this biting winter due to three black laws. This included 90-95-year-olds, children, and women. The cold weather is making people ill. They are even being martyred, which is a cause for worry for all of us," NDTV quoted Singh as saying.

"I write this letter with a lot of hope. Your son Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. He can repeal the farm laws that he has passed. I felt that one can refuse anyone except one's mother," Singh letter read.

Singh among the farmers who have been camping along Delhi's borders for almost two months, demanding that the laws passed by Parliament in September be repealed. Several rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have not broken the deadlock.

The farmers recently rejected the government's offer to suspend the laws for more than a year. The Supreme Court has already suspended the implementation of the three laws and set up a committee to resolve the issue.