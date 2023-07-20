Harsh Goenka’s contest after I.N.D.I.A. alliance: ‘create full form of B.H.A.R.A.T.’

Chairman of $3.6 billion RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka

The opposition parties’ acronym of choice for their alliance -- I.N.D.I.A. – has been grabbing headlines since it was announced on Tuesday. I.N.D.I.A, as many Indians now know, stands for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance – but that’s not the acronym that RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka is interested in.

On Wednesday, Goenka threw a challenge to his Twitter followers: create a better full form of B.H.A.R.A.T.

The chairman of RPG Group even threw in an incentive to sweeten the deal – the person who comes up with the best full form, whether in Hindi or English, would receive a box of exotic chai from the company’s tea gardens.

“We recently heard of the full form of I.N.D.I.A. Here is a challenge: can you create a better full form of B.H.A.R.A.T. ? English or Hindi will do. The winner gets a box of exotic chai from our tea gardens,” tweeted Harsh Goenka.

Alongside his post, Goenka tweeted a picture of a box of tea printed with the RPG logo.

Take a look at some of the best entries to the contest:



Good one

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 19, 2023



Beautiful

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 19, 2023



I just love the name BHARAT for our country

Here is one Building Hope and Rejuvenating all Tomorrows :)

— Rishabh (@RishabhMehrotra) July 19, 2023



One person even got ChatGPT to do the assignment



Here’s ChatGpts contribution sir ,

B - Bharat (India)

H - Heritage

A - Accountability

R - Reform

A - Advancement

T - Tolerance This acronym represents a fictional political party called “BHARAT” that focuses on preserving heritage, promoting accountability, driving reform,…

— Nik (@nikster007) July 19, 2023

And a few Twitter users shared lighthearted entries



In relation to marital conflicts:

Both Halves Are Right At Times!

— Sriny (@MumbaiSriny) July 19, 2023



The RPG Group is the owner of Harrisons Malayalam, the largest producer of tea in South India. The company has 10 tea estates and 12 tea factories in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.