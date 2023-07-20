English
    Harsh Goenka’s contest after I.N.D.I.A. alliance: ‘create full form of B.H.A.R.A.T.’

    After the announcement of 'I.N.D.I.A.' alliance, Harsh Goenka threw a challenge to his Twitter followers: create a better full form of B.H.A.R.A.T.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
    Harsh Goenka

    Chairman of $3.6 billion RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka

    The opposition parties’ acronym of choice for their alliance -- I.N.D.I.A. – has been grabbing headlines since it was announced on Tuesday. I.N.D.I.A, as many Indians now know, stands for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance – but that’s not the acronym that RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka is interested in.

    On Wednesday, Goenka threw a challenge to his Twitter followers: create a better full form of B.H.A.R.A.T.

    The chairman of RPG Group even threw in an incentive to sweeten the deal – the person who comes up with the best full form, whether in Hindi or English, would receive a box of exotic chai from the company’s tea gardens.


    “We recently heard of the full form of I.N.D.I.A. Here is a challenge: can you create a better full form of B.H.A.R.A.T. ? English or Hindi will do. The winner gets a box of exotic chai from our tea gardens,” tweeted Harsh Goenka.


    Alongside his post, Goenka tweeted a picture of a box of tea printed with the RPG logo.

    Take a look at some of the best entries to the contest:




    One person even got ChatGPT to do the assignment


    And a few Twitter users shared lighthearted entries


    The RPG Group is the owner of Harrisons Malayalam, the largest producer of tea in South India. The company has 10 tea estates and 12 tea factories in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

