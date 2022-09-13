Harsh Goenka on 18-hour workday: Employees must choose work-life balance for themselves

Industrialist Harsh Goenka also pointed out the importance of choice when it comes to working hours.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared his take on the 18-hour workday debate and said that although working long hours may not be up everyone's alley, the idea of hard work cannot be rubbished. He, however, added that it is ultimately up to the employees to decide whether they work strictly by the clock, or be the last one to leave.

Writing an editorial for the Times of India, Goenka recalled how the CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande, had sparked the debate on social media. He called Deshpande's post on LinkedIn "honest, well-intended and motivational kind of message".

"A CEO recently shared his thoughts on working hard, especially early on in one’s corporate career. It seemed an honest, well-intended and motivational kind of message but what followed was such a deluge of strong, angry reactions that the CEO quit the social media platform," Goenka wrote.

"Where do we start to dissect his advice to 'work hard every day, sometimes putting in 18-hour workdays'... The answer is unique to each person. For some, work is simply a job from which one earns income to eke out a living. For others, it is a career where the gains are not only financial prosperity but also social progression and recognition. For yet others, it is about mastering a profession or a skill in a manner that gives them a sense of accomplishment. Then there are those for whom it is a duty, a dedication, a calling above the self."

Harsh Goenka also pointed out the importance of choice when it comes to working hours -- whether regular or long. "As an individual, you choose how you want to live and how you want to work. In modern-day organisations to a large degree, the days of regimented workforces being ordered to work like machines are a thing of the past. I may choose to work strictly by the clock, or I may be the last one to leave."

Recalling earlier days, the industrialist wrote that the current debate reminded him of a company where there used to be a stampede every day at the appointed closing hour as people rushed to reach home early. "In the same office, there would still be a handful who toiled till late. As an observer I was curious to know why they stayed. In all cases, it was invariably at their own behest," Goenka said.

While explaining how sometimes people motivated by a deeper sense of purpose often have a skewed work-life balance, Harsh Goenka pointed out was not rare to see "Rahul Bajaj at his office desk at 2 am or finding Mukesh Ambani still putting in 18 hours of work every day of the week".

In the end, emphasising on choice again, the industrialist wrote, "A model workplace will need to foster an environment to nurture all types of workers. Work-life balance does not imply an equally balanced scale. Each employee must choose that balance for themselves, choose how much weight goes on either side."