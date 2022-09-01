'My last post on LinkedIn': Bombay Shaving Co CEO apologises for '18-hours' workday remark

Shantanu Deshpande apologised for a LinkedIn post he wrote on August 30.

Bombay Shaving Company founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande has apologised after the massive backlash he received for advising freshers to work 18 hours a day.

"To those who were hurt by my post - apologies for the same. I recognise the need for nuance and context," he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Deshpande also shared a snippet of an interview with ET Now, where he said that his message was taken out of context while admitting that the post could have been worded better.

He added that what he meant to say was that between 22 and 27 years, young professionals are maximum on opportunity and minimum on liability, they have fewer responsibilities, that gives them the chance to work hard and hone their skills and build "significant muscle".

On being pointed out that his comments have triggered a debate on toxic work culture, the Bombay Shaving Company CEO said, "I recognise that the post may have been extreme and the context was narrow. However, I think if you're in a place where you're not learning or having fun, then you're in the wrong place. So change your work environment, especially if you feel you're being exploited."

To elaborate on the work culture at his company, Shantanu Deshpande said that of the first 10 people who had joined Bombay Shaving Company, 7 to 8 are still with the firm.

The clarification and apology followed a LinkedIn post Deshpande had shared on August 30 in which he advised young professionals to devote 18 hours a day to their jobs.

“When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years,” he had written.

“I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that 'work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla' is important. It is, but not that early. That early, worship your work… Don't do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it."