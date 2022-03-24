These are the biggest career mistakes, according to Harsh Goenka

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares life hacks with his Twitter followers.

Trust industrialist Harsh Goenka, the head of the billion-dollar RPG group, to have sound career advice for you. In a tweet on March, 23, he shared with his followers a list of the biggest career mistakes that people make.

The first on Harsh Goenka’s list was “thinking you know everything”. Not networking is the second-biggest career mistake, according to him.

Arriving for meetings late or ill-prepared is also something Goenka advised against. “Being satisfied doing the minimum, not reading up on your domain, not asking for help when you need and not having a mentor,” the industrialist added.

Some Twitter users added inputs to Goenka’s list of career mistakes.

“Underestimating yourself,” said a person named Abhi Shah. “Falling in love with titles. And with the company. Over-working for validation. Under-working due to a bad boss. Underplaying contrarian views. Feeling entitled to promotions. Not respecting others. Not quitting on time.”



Biggest career mistakes:

1. Thinking you know everything

2 Not networking

3. Not being prepared for meetings

4. Arriving late for meetings

5. Being satisfied doing the minimum

6. Not reading up on your domain

7. Not asking for help when you need it

8. Not having a mentor — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 23, 2022

Another person listed “choosing control over influence”, “talking more than listening”, preferring social approval, not being kind, “less owning more blaming”, “favourisim over performance" and ignoring self-development as some career mistakes.

A Twitter user named Sudharkar Pandey described Goenka's advise as excellent. " Doing yeoman service for guidance of specialists and laymen," he said. "Thanks sir."

Goenka often shares life hacks on social media, be it advice to get through Mondays or management lessons from sports tournaments. The industrialist has 1.7 million Twitter followers.