Harsh Goenka's 6-point mantra to get you through first Monday of 2022

Harsh Goenka had on Friday announced that RPG Enterprise had gone back to work-from-home in light of the sharp increase in coronavirus cases.



If you want to improve your laziness: Exercise

If you want to have peace of mind: Meditate

If you want to improve your knowledge: Read

If you want to have success: Work hard

If you want to be happy: Do good

If you want to be loved: Love others#MondayMotivation

It’s the first Monday of 2022 and RPG Enterprise chairman Harsh Goenka shared his 6-point mantra on Twitter as #MondayMotivation.

While some Twitter users appreciated the message, others joined in with their motivational messages.

Padma Maramganti said, “Perfect message to start a Monday Morning. The first five are already on my list. Meditation is the only thing I'm unable to fully master.” Another Twitter user Rameshwar Chandak replied in Hindi, “A good message in the morning from an inspiring figure sets the tone for the entire day.”

Apart from his motivational tweets, Harsh Goenka had on Friday announced that the Mumbai-based industrial and services conglomerate RPG Enterprise has closed its offices and gone back to work-from-home in light of the sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

The industrialist said he hopes other organisations emulate what his company has done and break the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

“In view of the alarming rise in Covid cases across India, we have gone back to Work from Home and closed our workplaces, effective today. I hope other organisations also follow suit and try to break the chain,” Goenka had tweeted.

Before the emergence of the Omicron variant, coronavirus cases had started receding and some companies had asked their employees to return to offices. Others were working in hybrid mode.

In December, Goenka had made five suggestions to the government for preventing a potential third wave of infections from hitting the country. These included opening up vaccination for children, rolling out booster vaccine doses and strictly dealing with violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour.