MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Harsh Goenka's 6-point mantra to get you through first Monday of 2022

While some Twitter users appreciated the message, others joined in with their motivational messages.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
Harsh Goenka had on Friday announced that RPG Enterprise had gone back to work-from-home in light of the sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

Harsh Goenka had on Friday announced that RPG Enterprise had gone back to work-from-home in light of the sharp increase in coronavirus cases.


It’s the first Monday of 2022 and RPG Enterprise chairman Harsh Goenka shared his 6-point mantra on Twitter as #MondayMotivation.

While some Twitter users appreciated the message, others joined in with their motivational messages.

Padma Maramganti said, “Perfect message to start a Monday Morning. The first five are already on my list. Meditation is the only thing I'm unable to fully master.” Another Twitter user Rameshwar Chandak replied in Hindi, “A good message in the morning from an inspiring figure sets the tone for the entire day.”

Apart from his motivational tweets, Harsh Goenka had on Friday announced that the Mumbai-based industrial and services conglomerate RPG Enterprise has closed its offices and gone back to work-from-home in light of the sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

Close

Related stories

Read more: Harsh Goenka announces work-from-home for RPG employees amid Covid surge: ‘Hope others follow suit’

The industrialist said he hopes other organisations emulate what his company has done and break the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

“In view of the alarming rise in Covid cases across India, we have gone back to Work from Home and closed our workplaces, effective today. I hope other organisations also follow suit and try to break the chain,” Goenka had tweeted.

Before the emergence of the Omicron variant, coronavirus cases had started receding and some companies had asked their employees to return to offices. Others were working in hybrid mode.

Read more: Watch: Harsh Goenka wants to be an IPL player, displays batting skills

In December, Goenka had made five suggestions to the government for preventing a potential third wave of infections from hitting the country. These included opening up vaccination for children, rolling out booster vaccine doses and strictly dealing with violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Harsh Goenka #RPG Enterprise #WFH #work from home
first published: Jan 3, 2022 02:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.